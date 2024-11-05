Chicago weather: Pleasant days ahead following a soggy Election Day

The Brief Tonight: Brief heavy showers taper off by 8 p.m., leaving mostly cloudy skies overnight. Midweek outlook : Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-50s; clearing skies Wednesday night lead to sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s on Thursday. Weekend preview: Mostly dry Saturday, with rain expected Saturday night into Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend.



Brief heavy downpours remain possible through early Tuesday evening. Showers will taper off by 8 p.m., and the rest of tonight appears quiet with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will clear Wednesday evening and night, making way for plenty of sunshine on Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and then we're near 60 on Friday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive over the weekend. The daytime hours of Saturday look mainly dry, and then rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lows 60s this weekend.