Chicago weather: Dry through Saturday, rain likely on Father's Day

The Brief Dry and pleasant weather is expected through Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. Rain is likely on Father’s Day, though computer models disagree on how heavy it will be. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Grayslake from Wednesday night's storms.



Looking ahead to Father’s Day weekend, it looks like a 50-50 affair. More on that in a moment. Let’s start with today.

Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight showers and a few thunderstorms will cross the area. Severe weather is not expected. Those showers will be out of here so that Saturday stays lovely and dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be a little bit warmer and may actually touch 80°.

Then we get to Father’s Day. There are two distinct computer-model camps—both of which deliver rain. The preferred camp, in my opinion, brings a soaking all-day rain to the area with flooding potential. The second option is much less dire in regard to rainfall totals and would be more showery in nature and have less impact on Father’s Day. Either way, it will be much cooler with high temperatures just past 70.

Monday we will dry out with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday starts dry with some sunshine, but showers return to the forecast Tuesday night into early Wednesday with temperatures remaining several degrees cooler than normal for mid to late June.

The summer solstice, which marks the beginning of astronomical summer, occurs at 3:24 a.m. this Sunday.

Grayslake tornado confirmed

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Saddlebrook Farms community in Grayslake during Wednesday night's storms.

According to the survey, the tornado produced winds of 80 mph and touched down around 9:30 p.m. The damage path extended approximately one-quarter mile.

The confirmation was based largely on photos and videos collected following the storm.