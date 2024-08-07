Chicago weather: Pleasant, sunny days ahead

A fine stretch of weather is on the way with little chance of rainfall through the weekend at least.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s to around 80-slightly cooler lakeside. Skies will be mostly sunny. Tonight will be comfortable and mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s in some suburbs to the mid 60s downtown.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with another cold front arriving. Highs will be just past 80 degrees with low humidity.

Friday through the weekend will be mainly clear with highs ranging from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Debby is still a tropical storm and will likely move back inland north of Charleston, South Carolina, by early tomorrow morning.