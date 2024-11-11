Chicago weather: Quiet Tuesday, but showers return again on Wednesday

Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures will be near normal on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Increasing cloud cover is expected on Wednesday with showers arriving in the evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s, dropping into the upper 30s at night.

Scattered showers will linger into Thursday morning, and then skies dry out with highs in the mid 50s by the afternoon.

We have a nice weekend ahead with partly cloudy skies on Friday and then partly sunny skies this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday, and then the lower 60s on Sunday.