Chicago weather: Quiet week with sunshine, above normal temps

A stunning week is on tap for the Chicago area with lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures.

Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday will be off to a chilly start, but temperatures warm into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday look great with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. Warmer air is set to arrive on Friday with highs soaring into the lower 80s.

Cooler air is forecast to settle in over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy this weekend.