Chicago weather: Rain chances return Thursday, but weekend shaping up sunny

Today we have nice weather again!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a small chance for a shower later but most stay dry.

The chance for rain increases overnight and Thursday with an isolated storm possible tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

A cold front drops our temperature to end the week. Highs Friday will be around 70 with mostly sunny skies.

This weekend is looking to be really nice! Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

We start next week with dry conditions and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday and Tuesday.