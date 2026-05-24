Chicago Weather: Rain to clear out, more warm temps on the way

Sunday is gearing up to mirror Saturday with a cloudy, rainy start to the day, but that will clear out with another round of warm temperatures throughout much of the area this afternoon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Rain was falling across a large swath of the Chicago area to begin the morning, with some parts seeing moderately heavy rain.

Conditions should improve pretty rapidly as we approach around midday.

Highs today could reach 80 degrees in the outer suburbs and close to that in the city. By the lake, it will be cooler in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The normal high for this time of year is around 73 degrees.

If we don’t hit the 80s today, then we’ll definitely hit that mark over the next couple of days to finish off the Memorial Day weekend.