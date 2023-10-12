Chicago weather: Rain clears out this afternoon

Showers cover most of Chicagoland as of this writing with the heaviest rain having fallen south and west of the city.

The rain will continue through much of the morning then end leaving behind a cloudy and breezy afternoon with highs not far from 60.

Tonight looks breezy and rain-free, which brings us to tomorrow. It will be a blustery day and showers cannot be ruled out after 8 a.m. However, it is more likely that rain, especially anything heavy, will wait until the afternoon to overspread Chicagoland from the west. Temperatures in the morning would be in the mid 50s rising to the low/mid 60s for much of the area.

Thunderstorms will be possible during the p.m. with what I feel is a very low risk of anything severe in our viewing area. Those at the greater risk of a stronger storm will be south of I-80 and west toward I-39.

Over the weekend it will remain mostly cloudy, windy and cool with limited shower coverage with those closer to the lake in a better position for seeing rainfall.