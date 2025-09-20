Chicago weather: Rain, cooler temperatures expected this week

After a stretch of dry weather, the Chicago area is expected to see several days of rain along with gradually cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely to continue overnight and through Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 70s Sunday before falling closer to seasonal averages in the low 70s and upper 60s by midweek.

As of Saturday evening, O’Hare International Airport reported 69 degrees with light southeast winds and dew points in the mid-60s, contributing to humid conditions. Additional rain chances are expected Monday through Wednesday, with no significant washouts anticipated.