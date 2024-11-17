Chicago weather: Rain, cooler temps, and wet snow expected this week

After a mild and cloudy evening Sunday, the Chicago area is set to experience a week of rapidly changing weather, including rain, cooler temperatures, and even a chance of wet snow.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight Sunday with lows dipping into the mid-40s. Monday will bring the first round of rain by midday, which is expected to persist into the afternoon. Gusty winds from the east, reaching 20 to 25 mph, will accompany highs in the upper 50s.

On Tuesday, early morning rain showers will give way to slightly warmer temperatures, with highs near 62 degrees. However, a significant cooldown will begin midweek.

Starting Wednesday, highs will struggle to rise above the 40s, a trend expected to last through the remainder of the week. More rain is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, and by Wednesday night, Chicago could see its first mix of rain and wet snow as overnight temperatures plummet.

Stay ahead of the changing conditions by downloading the FOX 32 Weather app for up-to-the-minute forecasts, radar updates, and severe weather alerts.