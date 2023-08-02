Chicago weather: Rain is looking increasingly likely for second half of weekend

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Warm and humid conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A cold front brings more comfortable air. Expect lower 80s for highs under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Small chance of showers/storms during the day. Better chance arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday: A few showers possible early in the day, then drying out. Highs in the mid 80s.

Next week: Mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s.