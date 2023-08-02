Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Rain is looking increasingly likely for second half of weekend

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Rain is looking increasingly likely for second half of weekend

Emily Wahls has your Chicago weather update!

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Warm and humid conditions with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: A cold front brings more comfortable air. Expect lower 80s for highs under partly cloudy skies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Saturday: Small chance of showers/storms during the day. Better chance arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Temperatures in the mid 80s.

Monday: A few showers possible early in the day, then drying out. Highs in the mid 80s.

Next week: Mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s.