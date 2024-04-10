Chicago weather: Rain moves in tonight

The day starts dry in Chicago but rain moves in especially late tonight with showers continuing tomorrow before ending very early Friday morning.

Highs will reach the mid/upper 60s away from the lake today, but it will be much chillier area-wide tomorrow with highs not far from 50 degrees.

A big warmup is on the way though, starting Saturday with several days of 70+ degrees coming. Showers could punctuate that warmth Saturday night, then again Monday afternoon and Tuesday.