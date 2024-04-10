Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Rain moves in tonight

By
Published  April 10, 2024 5:08am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Rain expected tonight and into Thursday

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - The day starts dry in Chicago but rain moves in especially late tonight with showers continuing tomorrow before ending very early Friday morning. 

Highs will reach the mid/upper 60s away from the lake today, but it will be much chillier area-wide tomorrow with highs not far from 50 degrees. 

A big warmup is on the way though, starting Saturday with several days of 70+ degrees coming. Showers could punctuate that warmth Saturday night, then again Monday afternoon and Tuesday.