Chicago weather: Rain moves out Wednesday, sunnier skies and 70s on the way

Today we have light mist and clouds. The showery activity will continue to shift southeast. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for most this afternoon.

Tonight, the skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the 50s.

On Thursday, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow night we will be in the upper 50s.

We end the week with warmer temperatures as highs climb to the upper 70s! There will be more clouds on Friday. There is a chance for rain and storms in the afternoon and at night.

The wet weather continues into early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be toasty with highs near 80. There will be mostly sunny skies with a chance for rain in the afternoon and at night.

Early next week, there will be sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.