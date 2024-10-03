Chicago weather: Rain possible for Friday morning commute

A frontal boundary will move through the Chicago area this evening, bringing in clouds and the chance for rain showers late tonight into Friday morning.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s for most of Chicagoland.

Friday starts off with clouds and a few showers, but we'll all dry out by mid to late morning with clearing skies expected in the afternoon. Tomorrow's high temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.

The weekend looks great with sunny skies on Saturday and highs near 80. The forecast will be perfect for the Bears game on Sunday with kickoff temps in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Next week will be quiet with plenty of sunshine. Expect sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.