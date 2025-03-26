Chicago weather: Rain returns tonight with thunderstorms possible into Friday
CHICAGO - Today we have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.
There were a few snowflakes around this morning, and a bit of drizzle is possible over the next couple of hours.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 40. Rain returns tonight into Thursday. Moderate rainfall at times possible, especially the first part of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We will have breaks in the wet weather as we head into the afternoon during the socks game.
Thursday night into early Friday, we have the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid 40s Thursday night. Friday, we dry out fast after morning thunderstorms. It will end up being a nice day with highs in the mid 70s!! It will be a gusty Friday though.
The chance for on and off rain continues Friday night through early Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, temperatures are dropping to around 50 with mostly cloudy skies again.
Sunday night, into early Monday there is a chance for snow to mix with rain. Lows Monday morning will be in the low 30s. Monday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs around 40.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody