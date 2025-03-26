Chicago weather: Rain returns tonight with thunderstorms possible into Friday

The Brief Cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s today with drizzle possible. Rain returns tonight into Thursday, with moderate showers and a chance of thunderstorms continuing into early Friday. The weekend brings on-and-off rain, with temperatures dropping from the upper 60s Saturday to around 50 Sunday, and a chance for a rain-snow mix early Monday.



Today we have partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s.

There were a few snowflakes around this morning, and a bit of drizzle is possible over the next couple of hours.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 40. Rain returns tonight into Thursday. Moderate rainfall at times possible, especially the first part of Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. We will have breaks in the wet weather as we head into the afternoon during the socks game.

Thursday night into early Friday, we have the chance for rain and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid 40s Thursday night. Friday, we dry out fast after morning thunderstorms. It will end up being a nice day with highs in the mid 70s!! It will be a gusty Friday though.

The chance for on and off rain continues Friday night through early Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, temperatures are dropping to around 50 with mostly cloudy skies again.

Sunday night, into early Monday there is a chance for snow to mix with rain. Lows Monday morning will be in the low 30s. Monday afternoon will be partly sunny with highs around 40.