Chicago weather: Rain returns to the Chicago area Monday night

What a change from Saturday! Yesterday's cold front has come and gone and now we're running about 20 degrees colder than Saturday afternoon. Sunday's high temperatures topped out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is right on target for mid-November. The average high temperature at O'Hare for November 16th is 48 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s in the suburbs to low 30s in Chicago and near the lakefront. After a sunny start to our Monday, increasing cloud cover is expected during the afternoon out ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Monday.

A low pressure system will be in the area Monday night into Tuesday, bringing mainly rain to Chicagoland. There is a chance we could see some snowflakes mixing in Monday night, but no snow accumulation is expected. Scattered rain will continue into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday looks seasonably cool with highs in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Another round of showers will arrive on Thursday, but warmer air will build in along with the rain. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to warm into the low to mid 50s.

Scattered showers linger into Friday and then we'll dry out for the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s on Friday. Plan for partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with highs around 50.