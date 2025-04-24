Chicago weather: Rain returns tonight, storms possible Friday

The Brief Chicago sees a wide range of temperatures today, from 50s near the lake to 70s inland and 80s in southwest counties. Rain and storms return tonight and tomorrow, with highs in the low 70s. The weekend brings a cool Saturday, a warmer Sunday, and warm temps early next week with a chance of rain.



We have sunshine with highs ranging from cooler lakeside to hot in the southwestern counties.

This afternoon, temperatures will be dropping into the 50s next to the lake. In our southwestern areas, highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s. In between, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, the chance for rain moves back in.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have the chance for rain and storms. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be cooler, but mostly sunny! Highs on Saturday are only expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Early next week will be warm. Highs on Monday will be near 80 with the chance for rain back late Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday looks to be cooler with highs in the low 60s under partly sunny skies.