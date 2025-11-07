Chicago weather: Rain, snow mix expected by Sunday

Chicagoans will need to bundle up this weekend as temperatures take a steep dive from mild to wintry.

After a relatively mild Friday with highs in the 60s, temperatures will drop into the 40s Saturday and tumble again into the 30s by Sunday. Strong winds and mixed precipitation are also on the way.

A 100% chance of rain is expected Saturday, with showers turning to a rain-and-snow mix by Saturday night. Winds will strengthen to around 30 mph Sunday, creating blustery and cold conditions for those heading to the Bears game or other outdoor events.

While skies may turn partly sunny Sunday afternoon, the south end of Lake Michigan could see periods of lake-effect snow through Monday, with daytime highs struggling to rise above the 30s.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly toward the end of next week, bringing some relief after the weekend chill.