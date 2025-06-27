Chicago weather: Rain and storms south of city, near 90 degrees today

The Brief Heavy rain moved through western counties Friday morning, with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day, mainly south of Chicago. Highs will reach around 90 degrees before cooler, less humid air moves in Saturday. Another round of storms is possible Sunday, followed by drier, sunnier weather starting Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s through the week.



This morning we have heavy rain in our western counties.

There will be a chance for rain and storms for everyone today, but the best chance this afternoon and evening will be south of Chicago. The good news is, we don't expect severe storms. Highs will be toasty to about 90 degrees

Tomorrow will be less humid with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, there is a chance for storms again and highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s.

Monday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies, and a chance for storms.

We are finally drying out Tuesday through Friday with sunshine! Highs will be in the upper 80s all of next week.