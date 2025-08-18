Chicago weather: Rain and storms today, but a cooler, quieter week ahead

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms will move through the Chicago area today, keeping conditions hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing drier and cooler air mid-week. The rest of the work week looks sunny and comfortable, with highs in the low 80s



We are now in the last two weeks of meteorological summer.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

A break from the humidity is on the way starting mid-week, but between now and then it will be warm and muggy and unsettled.

There is already a compact cluster of showers and storms moving east of the Rockford area as of this writing. This may weaken as it moves into Chicagoland, but I still expect some rain in our area this morning.

Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible at almost any time today and that may hold high temperatures in the upper 80s. It will be very humid once again and in between any showers, there will be partly sunny skies.

Tonight, there is a good chance that a line of showers and thunderstorms will cross our area and settle south of here by tomorrow morning. The actual cold front will not get through until late tomorrow or tomorrow night and until that happens, there will be a small chance of an additional shower or thunderstorm tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s.

The rest of the work week looks dry and quiet with highs ranging from around 80 on Wednesday and Thursday to 85 on Friday.