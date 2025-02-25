Chicago weather: Sunshine today ahead of another round of rain

The Brief Overnight rain has mostly moved out, leaving behind a sunny day with highs in the 50s. Another storm system will bring rain overnight, clearing by daybreak, with mild temperatures continuing tomorrow. The weekend will be cooler with highs in the 30s, but no snow or arctic air is expected.



Overnight light rain has moved away from Chicagoland, almost. There is one more tiny line of light showers, which may clip far northern Illinois before daybreak.

The rest of the day will feature a good deal of sunshine and highs once again in the 50s. Tonight the next storm system will be moving in from the west. It will bring rain to the area overnight, likely not starting until after midnight. Those showers should move out of the area around daybreak.

Future forecast

What's next:

The rest of tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs again in the 50s. There is a small chance of a shower far south late in the afternoon or evening. There is also a small chance of a few sprinkles, especially near the lake tomorrow night.

On Thursday it won’t be quite as warm with highs in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. On Friday we move back into the 50s, but it will be very windy.

The weekend looks dry but chillier with highs both days in the 30s. Next Monday we move back well into the 40s. There is no snow or arctic air in this entire forecast period.