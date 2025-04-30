Chicago weather: Several rounds of rain expected between tonight and Friday

A soggy stretch kicks off tonight with showers and storms rolling in through Friday, but sunshine and 70s return just in time for next week.

Full Forecast :

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers before midnight, and then heavier rain and even a few storms are expected in the early morning hours of Thursday as a warm front approaches the area.

The chance of rain will linger into Friday before we dry out for the weekend. Some areas could see as much as 1-2" of rain.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few rounds of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few lingering showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s.



The weekend looks pleasant, but temperatures will be cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Sunday temperatures will return to near normal in the upper 60s.

Next week looks beautiful with sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 70s.