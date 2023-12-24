Chicago weather: Rainy Christmas Day expected

Chicagoans can expect a mild start to their holiday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s overnight on Christmas Eve.

However, Christmas Day brings a 100% chance of rain, accompanied by mild highs in the mid-50s.

Post-Christmas, a 20% risk of rain lingers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures holding in the 40s.

The real twist comes later in the week, as temperatures drop back to the 30s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, providing a chilly end to the festive week.