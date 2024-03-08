Chicago weather: Here comes the rain

Chicago will get a pretty good soaking today.

Rain is overspreading our area this morning and we will have rain most of the day and into the first half of the night. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and a gusty wind.

Sunday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer before the big warmup starts Monday.

Highs will be 60+ Monday-Thursday with a few chances for showers mainly Tuesday night and again Wednesday night into Thursday.