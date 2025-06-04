Chicago weather: Rainy morning leads to cooler day

The Brief Showers made for a wet start to the day in Chicago, with temperatures falling through the 60s after an early high of 72 degrees. More rain or a thunderstorm is possible south of the city later this afternoon. The rest of the week looks mostly dry with highs in the 70s and a chance for showers returning late Sunday.



The storms last night behaved themselves and weakened as expected as they moved through Chicagoland.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

This morning, rain is on the way and will make for a soggy commute. Our high for the day was 72° and now temperatures will be falling through the 60s.

It will not be as windy as yesterday nor will smoke be a problem today. Additional showers and a possible thunderstorm could form later this afternoon well south of Chicago and more likely closer to the Kankakee River Valley, or even farther south than that.

Tonight will be mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow looks like a partly sunny day with highs in the low to mid 70s, although it will be cooler near the lake. It is possible that wildfire smoke may return to our skies.

Friday also looks to be dry with highs in the 70s. As for the weekend, the majority of it will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Late Sunday or Sunday night there is still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.