Chicago weather: Rainy start to a pleasant weekend

Light showers are poised to move through the area mainly early today. Rainfall amounts will be modest at best.

Highs will be in the low 70s and there’s a chance that some of the wildfire smoke that has been suspended very high over the past several days could get lower today.

Tonight, skies will clear and it will be pleasantly cool.

Tomorrow will be sunny with less smoke in the sky. Highs will be close to 70 degrees.

Temps will be in the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday with sunny skies. Then it warms up to 80 degrees with 80s likely through Memorial Day with little to zero chance for any rainfall during that period.