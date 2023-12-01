Chicago weather: Rainy start to the weekend

Chicago is soaked this morning. The heaviest rain in the city will fall between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Rain will taper off around midday but some patchy drizzle will likely continue off and on through the day before the next slug of rain arrives this evening. If there is any snow mixing in, it will be over only the far northwestern suburbs and no accumulation is expected.

Temps hold steady in the low 40s, a few degrees cooler north.

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Rain returns after midnight and continues much of Sunday. Once again, if any snow mixes in it will be in our far northwestern area with accumulations unlikely.

Monday will be dry before yet another system arrives at night into Tuesday. Looks like mainly light rain with that one. By the end of next week we could be flirting with 50 degrees again.