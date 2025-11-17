Chicago weather: Raw, chilly rain expected overnight

The Brief Chicago will see sunshine early today before rain arrives tonight and continues into Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 40s today, then hover near 40 during a cold, raw rain tomorrow. Mid-week brings clouds and 40s, with a drier and seasonable weekend ahead.



Chicago starts the week with plenty of sunshine early today, but a storm system is on the way which will bring rain to our area tonight and tomorrow.

What we know:

Highs today will be in the upper 40s with lows in the upper 30s overnight. A raw rain is likely tomorrow with highs barely budging to 40.

On Wednesday it will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The next storm system which has been expected Thursday afternoon into Friday now looks much less likely with highs in the mid 50s.

The weekend currently looks dry with seasonable temperatures. The normal high this week starts at 48 degrees and cools off to 45 by Sunday. The normal low today is 34 degrees and drops to 32 over the weekend.