Chicago weather: Possible record warmth on Friday, weekend outlook

After an evening filled with thunderstorms and heavy rain, Chicagoans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Skies will gradually clear up Thursday night as temperatures settle in the mid-40s. As the night progresses, we'll see partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, Chicago will see some sunshine with temperatures soaring into the mid-50s. The city also has a good chance of tying or surpassing the record high temperature of 56 degrees set back in 1886.

Friday night brings the potential for rain, continuing into the early hours of Saturday morning. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy and plan accordingly.

The weekend is shaping up to be relatively decent with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s.