Chicago weather: Relief arrives after 2 blistering hot days

Yesterday we hit 100 degrees for the first time since July 6, 2012. We have had two days with heat index of 115 degrees or higher for the first time since 1995.

Today will be cooler.

Highs will be in the low 80s, right where we should be with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for sprinkles this afternoon, and a chance for storms this evening and early overnight with a cold front.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. There will be dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan this weekend.

Monday, expect low 80s with a chance for rain late.

Temperatures look to range in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine.