Chicago weather: Remnants of Helene will bring gusty winds, showers

The Brief Northeast winds from Hurricane Helene are gusting over 40 mph in Chicagoland, with a Wind Advisory for parts of Cook County until midnight. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect due to high waves on Lake Michigan, posing dangers for swimming and boating. Scattered showers are expected Friday night through Saturday, with a dry and warmer Monday ahead before cooler temperatures midweek.



We're feeling the impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Helene Friday evening with northeast winds gusting over 40 mph throughout most of Chicagoland.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for central and southern Cook County, Will, Lake (IN), Kankakee, Newton, and Jasper Counties through midnight. Winds are expected to gust over 45 mph within the Advisory area.

Due to the high winds, there is also a Beach Hazard Statement in effect through early next week. High waves on Lake Michigan will lead to dangerous swimming and boating conditions.



Scattered showers associated with the remnants of Helene will arrive in Chicagoland Friday night, lingering through Saturday.

While the weekend doesn't appear to be a washout, be prepared for on and off showers on Saturday and possible again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s this weekend.



Monday looks nice with dry skies and highs in the upper 70s. Cooler air will settle in by the middle of next week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday.



