Chicago weather rollercoaster: 70s, 50s, storms, then an 80-degree warmup next week

The Brief A warm Thursday will end cooler near the lake, with 70s inland and 50s-60s lakeside. Friday brings showers and storms, though severe weather is not expected. A brief weekend cool-down gives way to a big warm-up early next week, with possible storms Tuesday.



Chicagoland is in for a week of weather changes—from warm spring temps to lake-cooled breezes, and from rain on Friday to a possible summer-like surge next week.

What we know:

A few stray showers could brush areas near the Wisconsin border Wednesday night, but most of the region will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 50s by early Thursday.

Thursday starts mild, with most of the area reaching into the 70s by midday. But don’t put the jacket away just yet—a lake-enhanced cold front will bring temperatures down into the 50s and 60s by late afternoon along Lake Michigan.

Friday will feel unsettled as the next storm system moves through, bringing rounds of showers and storms. Severe weather isn’t expected at this point, but it will be a wetter, breezier day with highs around 70 before temps fall again heading into Saturday.

What's next:

Saturday will bring cooler, calmer weather with highs in the mid-50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday bounces back with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

By Monday and Tuesday, it’ll feel more like summer. Highs near 80 return, with a slight chance of isolated storms Monday. Tuesday could bring a more significant round of storms.