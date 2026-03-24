Chicago weather: Rollercoaster forecast on the way

The Brief Temperatures swing from cold mornings to near 70 degrees by midweek. Thursday brings the warmest weather along with a chance for strong afternoon and evening storms. Cooler air returns Friday before a sunny and milder weekend.



Up. Down. Up. And before we go down, there could be some strong storms. Let’s time everything out with some specifics.

Timeline:

Today we start cold with suburban temperatures in the 20s. It will be mostly cloudy but highs should still make it into the low 50s, so a nice bump from yesterday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows not far from 40.

Tomorrow, I think we make a run at 70° for the high. It will likely be a little cooler along the lakefront and skies will once again be mostly cloudy.

Then we get to the active day of the week — Thursday. It will likely be the warmest day too with highs in the mid 70s. However, it will turn cooler by the lake and that will impact the Cubs game. Showers and storms are likely late in the afternoon into the evening and some of those could be strong, especially over the southern half of our area.

Friday is another chilly day with clearing skies and highs only in the lower 40s. The punch of cold is short-lived, however, as we make it back into the low 50s on Saturday and around 60° on Sunday with plenty of sunshine both days. Looks like a very nice weekend ahead and by next Monday we could be flirting with 70° once again.