Chicago weather: Scattered showers and low 60s

Today will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, the rain starts to move out, and Friday is looking dry until late.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. There is a chance for showers Friday night into early Saturday. Highs Saturday will be around 60 with partly sunny skies.

Sunday is looking dry and sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Monday will be in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly sunny skies.