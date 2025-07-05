Chicago weather: Scattered showers expected overnight

A slow-moving frontal system is passing through the Chicago area this weekend, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Future Forecast:

While brief downpours are possible, most of the precipitation is expected to fall during the overnight hours, limiting disruption to outdoor activities. By Sunday afternoon, the front is expected to move out of the area, with only a slight chance of isolated showers, mainly in southern Cook County, Will County, and areas farther south.

Conditions are forecast to improve heading into the new workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with comfortable temperatures, while highs return to the 80s throughout the week. A slight chance of showers returns midweek, with precipitation chances around 30% from Wednesday through Friday.

Overnight lows Saturday are expected to be around 72 degrees, with Sunday highs reaching approximately 85 degrees under partly sunny skies.

No 90-degree temperatures are currently forecast, though Tuesday could come close with a projected high of 89.