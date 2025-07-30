Chicago weather: Scattered showers expected through Thursday morning

The Brief Creeks, river shores, and poor drainage areas are at risk of flooding through Thursday morning. A Beach Hazard Statement is ongoing through Friday with 5 - 8ft waves and dangerous currents. Cooler, breezy, and less humid weather will move in Thursday, leading to a sunny and pleasant weekend.



The intensity of summer has officially hit its peak and climatology tells us that the average seasonal temperature begins to decline from now until next spring.

Coincidentally, a low pressure system moved through the Great Lakes region Wednesday and brought our temps into the 70s, which will be a trend going forward into the busy weekend.

Temps tonight look to fall into the 60s across the Chicagoland area with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible until Thursday morning.

The wind will remain breezy out of the northeast transitioning out of the northwest which will deplete the humidity out of the air. Highs are still expected to reach the mid-70s Thursday with rain secluded to predawn.

Sunny skies will persist afterwards, leading the way for a clear Thursday night and the chance to see shooting stars via the Southern Delta Aquariid and the Alpha Capricornid meteor showers that peaked on July 29th.

To view the astronomical event, it is best to travel outside urban light pollution and give ample time for your eyesight to adjust to the dark night skies.

Chicago Weekend Forecast

What to Expect :

The Friday morning commute will be a bit brisk with temps beginning in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area.

Temps rebound into the upper 70s with virtually zero chance of rain and a near certain chance of sunshine.

Saturday sends temps back up into the low 80s with a stable weather pattern in place through Sunday with temps in the low 80s once again.