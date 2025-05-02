Chicago weather: Scattered showers return this weekend

The Brief Cloudy skies stick around with scattered rain likely this evening and through the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 50s this weekend before climbing to near 70 by midweek. Rain lingers into early Monday before a stretch of sunshine returns Tuesday through Thursday.



A cloudy and cool Friday sets the tone for a damp and unsettled weekend across the Chicago area, with on-and-off rain and fluctuating temperatures expected into early next week.

What we know:

Cloud cover will dominate the skies today, with showers potentially developing by this evening and continuing overnight. Lakeside neighborhoods will run cooler today, while areas farther southwest warm up a bit more.

The weekend won’t be a total washout, but it will stay gray with occasional rain. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Saturday’s rain looks to mostly stay south of the city, but widely scattered showers return Sunday and linger into Monday.

What's next:

By Monday, temperatures climb to around 60 with mostly cloudy skies. A more springlike pattern settles in Tuesday through Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to around 70 under partly to mostly sunny skies.