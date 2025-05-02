Chicago weather: Scattered showers return this weekend
CHICAGO - A cloudy and cool Friday sets the tone for a damp and unsettled weekend across the Chicago area, with on-and-off rain and fluctuating temperatures expected into early next week.
What we know:
Cloud cover will dominate the skies today, with showers potentially developing by this evening and continuing overnight. Lakeside neighborhoods will run cooler today, while areas farther southwest warm up a bit more.
The weekend won’t be a total washout, but it will stay gray with occasional rain. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. Saturday’s rain looks to mostly stay south of the city, but widely scattered showers return Sunday and linger into Monday.
What's next:
By Monday, temperatures climb to around 60 with mostly cloudy skies. A more springlike pattern settles in Tuesday through Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 60s to around 70 under partly to mostly sunny skies.
The Source: FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody reported on this story.