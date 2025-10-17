Chicago weather: Scattered showers, storms possible over the weekend

It's a gusty and warm Friday with temperatures in the 70s and south winds gusting over 20 mph.

Winds will remain gusty tonight, and then showers are possible after midnight.

Full Forecast:

Saturday will bring a few rounds of scattered showers and storms. While we'll have plenty of dry hours in the mix during the day, a steady rain is expected to arrive Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, and then a strong cold front will bring temperatures down to the 50s during the day on Sunday.

Rain should end in time for Bears kickoff at noon, but tailgaters should be prepared for morning showers.

Monday will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Cooler air settles in on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.