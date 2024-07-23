Scattered storms bring localized flooding to Chicagoland

Scattered showers and storms caused localized flooding in parts of the Chicagoland area on Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for west central McHenry County, including the city of Marengo, until 8:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service warns of rapid onset flooding in creeks, streams, ditches, streets, and low-lying areas. Residents are urged to exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

The storms are expected to taper off late this evening, leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop to the mid-60s overnight.

Wednesday will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms, although the day will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. The weather is expected to clear up later in the week, with sunny skies on Thursday and Friday and temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

The weekend forecast looks promising with warmer temperatures. Highs will rise to the mid-80s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday. While there is a slight chance of an isolated shower on Sunday, a more significant chance of rain is expected on Monday.