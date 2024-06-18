Chicago weather: Another scorcher Wednesday with heat index values around 100

It was another hot and breezy day in Chicago, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Around 3:40 p.m., heat index values ranged from 95 to 100 across most areas.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. The heat wave continues on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and a small chance for scattered showers and storms. While a few gusty storms are possible, the overall chance for severe weather appears low.

Thursday will bring relief for some, but not all. Areas near Lake Michigan are expected to top out in the 80s due to a northeasterly wind flow, providing some respite from the heat. However, conditions will remain hot and humid further inland, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s by Thursday afternoon. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible.

Friday looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 90s. The heat lingers into Saturday, with highs in the mid 90s and a chance for a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A cold front is set to move through the area from Saturday night into Sunday, bringing slightly cooler conditions with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday.

Monday will offer a break from the extreme heat, with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. However, the relief may be short-lived, as temperatures could return to the 90s as early as Tuesday.