Chicago weather: Seasonal temps, possible light showers for Sunday

We started with more sunshine and will see much warmer temperatures than yesterday to end the weekend.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The cooler temperatures to begin the day were still warmer than they were just 24 hours before.

We are a virtual lock to reach the mid to upper-60s through much of the area today. That’s much more in line with our normal high of around 66 degrees for this time of year.

There are some clouds expected to reach the area, which might bring a bit of rain, but there won’t be much, if any. Many areas could escape rainfall altogether.

Our skies should then clear out afterwards.

Winds could be a bit gusty in the 12 to 24 mph range today.

Then, we could see highs in the 70s to begin the work week.