Chicago stretches summer streak with September heat

The Dog days of September are here. Unseasonable warmth is likely for at least the next week with very little opportunity for rainfall.

Today there is some patchy fog, especially over eastern Lake County, Illinois, where there is a dense fog advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Visibility in eastern parts of the county in particular may drop below ¼ mile. This will go away by mid morning, but might become a little more widespread before sunrise.

After that, sunshine will break out and temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. It will once again be a few degrees cooler near the lake. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer than recent nights with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow presents an opportunity for scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Prime time for this would be early in the day. There remain widely-varying computer model solutions ranging from nearly nothing, to soaking rains of an inch or more. I am in the camp of less versus more.

Tomorrow and Sunday will continue to be quite warm with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s. Highs in the 80s will continue through all of next week with plenty of sunshine and no chances for rainfall.