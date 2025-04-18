Chicago weather: Severe storm threat looms after sunset

The Brief Chicagoland is in for an unseasonably warm and breezy day, with highs reaching into the 80s except in areas like Lake and McHenry counties where cooler outflow from nearby storms could hold temps down. The main threat for severe weather comes between 6 p.m. and midnight, especially southeast of I-55. Easter weekend looks cooler, with scattered showers and a chance for nighttime storms on Sunday.



There may be some subtle shading to today’s high temperatures.

If a cluster of thunderstorms moves across southern Wisconsin later this morning, it may lay down what’s called an outflow boundary. That would be a gush of cooler air that could hold temperatures down across portions of Lake and McHenry counties. The rest of Chicagoland should climb to 80° plus.

Any showers this morning look to be a few and far between, setting the stage for a breezy and unseasonably-mild day.

Severe storms possible today

What we know:

The evening hours and at night are when we should be weather ready for the potential of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms.

There are still plenty of doubts about severe storms materializing. Prime time for any thunderstorms would be after 6 p.m. until about midnight. I still favor areas southeast of Interstate 55 for being in a position where stronger storms would be more likely.

Easter weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow we will begin to dry out with temperatures holding fairly steady in the mid-to-upper 50s through the day. There is a small chance of a shower mainly well south of Chicago.

On Easter, sunrise services should be unaffected by any rainfall. Highs will once again be in the 50s with showers returning in the afternoon. There remains a high chance for thunderstorms moving through late at night.