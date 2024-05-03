Chicago weather: Severe storm threat looms this weekend

Chicago starts the day with a few lingering showers. Temperatures are mild in the 50s and 60s this morning, around 70 degrees this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be nice to start, but rain and storms are possible again in the afternoon and early overnight.There is a marginal risk for severe storms with this line, damaging wind and hail being the threats associated with any storm. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday, but only the mid 60s Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees. The chance for rain and storms is back Monday night through Wednesday night. We will be watching for stronger storms possible Tuesday.

Highs remain mild through midweek, with the upper 70s expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps sink back to 70 degrees on Thursday with sunshine.