Chicago weather: Severe storm kicks off Tuesday

A severe storm passed through Chicago early Monday, opening up the rest of the day for cooler weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties until 4:45 a.m. with 60 mph wind gusts and the potential for hail.

The storms trailed off over Lake Michigan around 5 a.m.

The rest of the day will be much cooler especially over the northern half of our area. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with low-to-mid 80s far south. There is a small chance of a light shower later.

Skies will be mostly but not entirely cloudy. Tonight will feature gradual clearing from north to south with lows in the 60s and much lower humidity levels.

Winds today and tonight will be brisk out of the north, creating dangerous swimming conditions on the lake. The rest of the forecast period into the weekend is quiet with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We have a very nice weekend ahead.