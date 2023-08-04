Chicago weather: Severe storms could impact your weekend plans

There were a few showers popping up over the southwest suburbs Friday afternoon, but they were very isolated in nature, and most areas stayed dry.

Friday's Lolla forecast looks great with temps dropping into the 70s and a nice breeze off the lake.

Rain chances have increased for Saturday, especially over the south suburbs.

Scattered rain and possibly some heavy downpours are on tap for Saturday with highs around 80.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

We are closely monitoring Sunday's severe weather threat.

Latest models are suggesting a later start, so I'm thinking the timing will be more like late afternoon and evening.

All hazards are still possible, and we'll continue to tweak the forecast as we get new data.

Scattered showers and storms linger into Monday and then we'll dry out on Tuesday.