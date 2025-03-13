Chicago weather: Severe storms and damaging winds expected Friday night

The Brief Chicago will see mild temperatures today, with highs ranging from the 40s near the lake to the 60s inland, along with mostly clear skies for tonight’s lunar eclipse. A strong storm system arrives Friday night, bringing a risk of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and a tornado threat, especially southwest of the city. Gusty winds will continue through Saturday, followed by cooler temperatures and a chance for light snow early Sunday.



What we know:

Today will be much like yesterday with highs a handful of degrees warmer. We will be cooler by the lake again today with temperatures in the 40s, inland areas will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tonight will be quiet for the most part for the lunar eclipse. A few clouds may be around with a chance for a sprinkle northwest of Chicago.

The time for the lunar eclipse in Chicagoland is 12:09 a.m. to start, totality from 1:26 a.m. - 2:31 a.m, and partial ending at 3:47 a.m. It will be a mild night with lows dropping to the upper 40s.

Severe storm potential Friday

Timeline:

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s inland, low 70s lakeside and southwestern areas may even tag 80 degrees. A Wind Advisory is in place Friday afternoon into Friday night. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be around 40-50 mph.

We are watching for the chance of strong-to-severe thunderstorms Friday night. Timing looks to be around 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. as a line of storms races through. We will be watching the line as it approaches and expect it to be in a decaying stage pushing through Chicagoland. What this means is, the further southwest you go, the better chance for severe weather.

The bottom line is, the threat of damaging wind and tornadoes is here Friday night. Have multiple ways to receive warnings in case you are sleeping.

Future forecast

What's next:

On Saturday, the wind will continue to be gusty. A high wind watch is in place Saturday morning through mid afternoon. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts during this time may reach 50-60 mph. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday night into early Sunday, we have the chance for wet weather again. Light snow may be falling believe it or not! Lows Saturday night will be in the low 30s. Sunday will be in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for rain again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.