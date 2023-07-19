Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, expect increasing clouds with the possibility of storms by early morning Thursday.

Tomorrow, there is a chance of strong or severe storms near and east of I-57 during midday and afternoon. While the best chance of severe weather remains just east of our viewing area, we could still experience a few isolated severe cells. The main concern at this point is damaging winds. Please note that our NW Indiana counties are currently not included in the 2% tornado risk area for much of Indiana, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday brings a small chance of afternoon storms, but most areas are expected to stay dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will see a better chance of showers and storms moving in.