Chicago weather: Heat advisory hits ahead of more severe storms

Storms have exited Chicagoland as of 3 a.m. but we aren’t done with severe weather.

The next round is in the queue and primed to arrive this evening with similar consequences to last night’s storms. Prime time for these storms will be after 7 p.m. and between 1 a.m.

Before all of that, we will be dealing with the hottest day in this recent stretch with the low-to-mid 90s likely and enough humidity to warrant a heat advisory for at least part of our viewing area. A Heat Advisory will take effect at 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for DeKalb, Kankakee, Kendall, Grundy, La Salle, and parts of Will counties.

Tomorrow will be very warm and muggy with partly sunny skies and a small chance of showers or a storm in the afternoon/evening. I favor this activity chiefly well south of Chicago. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Much quieter and more comfortable conditions arrive for the rest of the week into the weekend with very little if any chance of precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for most of this period.