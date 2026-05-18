Chicago weather: Severe storms sweep through; more storms possible Tuesday

We had a line of severe storms move through Chicagoland late this morning into the early afternoon. Wind gusts reported stronger than 70 mph for some!

Temperatures will be warm in the 70s and 80s today. It will be gusty at times with non-thunderstorm winds to 25-30 mph.

Looking ahead:

Strong to severe storms are possible on Tuesday, starting early in the morning. Tomorrow, the storm prediction center has a marginal risk (1/5) from Chicago west, and a slight risk (2/5) in NW IN and Kankakee County. Highs tomorrow will be around 80. The main hazards tomorrow will be hail and damaging wind.

Wednesday is when we get pushed back to the cool. It will be partly sunny with highs around 60... ouch! Mostly sunny skies are back on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This weekend will be warmer — Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80!